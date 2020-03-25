Talladega College board of trustees votes to name student center in honor Dr. Billy C. Hawkins

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega College board of trustees voted Tuesday to name the school’s newly constructed student center “The Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center” in honor of the institution’s current and 20th president, according to a Talladega College press release.
The 47,000 square-foot student center and arena features many multipurposes rooms and a new gymnasium.
A new residence hall also opened on campus in January 2019.
“Dr. Hawkins took over as president in 2008 when Talladega College was struggling to survive,” Isaiah Hugley, chairman of the Talladega College board of trustees, said. “As a result of his leadership, the college is once again recognized as one of the most well-respected HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the nation.”
HBCU presidents are called upon to enhance the quality of the HBCU student population, academic programs, faculty, physical facilities and financial base, the release notes.
Hugley said Hawkins “has not only delivered in each of the areas noted, but he has also boosted the college’s ranking, enrollment and visibility, nationally and globally.
“Dr. Hawkins has not only talked the talk, but walked the walk. Dr. Hawkins recently signed a $1.8 million commitment to Talladega College alleviating a future long-term contractual obligation for the institution; established a $50,000 endowed scholarship and (made) up to $100,000 in other financial commitments.
“Given this financial commitment, along with the remarkable impact his leadership has had on the college, the Talladega College board of trustees agreed that the new student center should be named in his honor.”
The foundation for Talladega College’s most transformative era was laid in 2008, at the beginning of Hawkins’s tenure, the release adds.
“The moment he arrived on campus, Dr. Hawkins began working diligently to stabilize finances; increase fundraising; expand academic offerings; and guide the institution through the 2009 Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Accreditation,” the release reads.
“His rigorous plans for renovation and growth included assessing the institution’s assets. He had Hale Woodruff’s murals, now valued at $50 million, appraised, restored, sent on tour and, in January 2020, returned to campus to hang in the newly constructed Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art.”
Hawkins serves on President Donald Trump’s board of advisors on HBCUs and also serves as chair of the 37 presidents of member institutions for the UNCF (United Negro College Fund).
His national leadership positions have allowed him to lobby effectively on behalf of Talladega College and other HBCUs.
Under the leadership of Hawkins, Talladega College is listed among Princeton Review’s best colleges in the Southeast, U.S. News and World Report’s most innovative colleges, and Kiplinger’s Best Value Colleges.
Said Hugley, “We congratulate, commend and thank Dr. Billy C. Hawkins for his service to our beloved Institution.”
