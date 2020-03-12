Talladega College basketball: Men’s and women’s seasons over after NAIA cancels competition due to coronavirus concern

Talladega College men’s and women’s basketball teams's seasons are over.
On Thursday, the NAIA announced that, effective immediately, it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.
The NAIA is the latest to cancel championship events due to coronavirus concerns. The NCAA men and women basketball tournaments were canceled on Thursday.
Talladega College men’s basketball coach Chris Wright is disappointed that some of his players’ college careers had to end in this fashion.
“I’m just a basketball coach, but I really feel for the three seniors that will never get to play another college basketball game,” Wright said. “They won’t be able to finish their college career the way we hoped. I don’t just feel bad for our guys but all the student-athletes across the country that won’t get a chance to play in the games that they earned and qualified for.”
On Wednesday, the Tornadoes were selected as the No. 7 seed in the NAIA Tournament. This is the third straight season that the Tornadoes qualified to go to Kansas City, Missouri. Wright said he knew that there was a chance of the tournament being canceled or suspended when the news from other sports leagues made their decisions, but they were preparing as if they were going to compete in the tournament.
“Everyone in our program was aware of it,” Wright said. “Last night, we had the bracket reveal at my house and we had practice yesterday. We were fully prepared to go to Kansas City and try to make a deep run in the tournament. Even this morning, we were on the conference call, we filled out the necessary paperwork and we were looking forward to it. Then obviously this decision was made. “
The Lady Tornadoes earned their fifth appearance in the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday as they earned an at-Large bid. TC (28-5) went undefeated in Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play in the regular season.
Talladega College’s assistant Athletic Director Demond Walker said that the women’s basketball program respects the decision made by the NAIA on Thursday.
“We understand the seriousness of the issue,” Walker said. “The main priority is everyone’s safety, but at the same time, it’s unfortunate because our coaches and players worked tirelessly all season long to put themselves in a position to compete for a national championship. We certainly appreciate our coaches and student-athletes for this season. Our women’s basketball team will be remembered for their 2020 championship season going 14-0 in conference play.”
Walker also stated spring sports are suspended until further notice at Talladega College.
Wright said that the coronavirus is very scary and extremely serious. He said this echoes what he has been preaching to his team all season.
“In our lifetime, this is something that we have never seen or had to deal with, not only in college athletics, but in our society,” Wright said. “I think it shows how fragile life is ... We talk to our guys all year about you never know when your last game will be, we are not promised anything for tomorrow. I think it’s a great example of that. I know it was a hard decision to make for the NAIA and the other leagues that have canceled sporting events.”
The cancellation or postponement of winter championship sports will change the way that Wright and other college coaches approach recruiting.
“I have been trying to figure that out all day,” Wright said. “Travel is going to be limited and the JUCO National Championships got pushed back a month. This completely changes things. We are in on some good guys right now. Luckily, I have a good staff. It is going to make for an interesting spring in relation to recruiting.”