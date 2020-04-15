Talladega College awarded two National Park Service grants totaling more than $500K

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has been awarded two African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund grants from the National Park Service, according to a press release.
The college will receive a $500,000 grant for its Foster Hall Interior Preservation, Restoration, and Rehabilitation Development Project, and a $50,000 grant for a project entitled “Talladega College and the Civil Rights Movement: A Watershed in History.”
Said college President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, “This is extremely significant news for the college, for the community and for individuals throughout the nation who value the preservation of history.”
“We recently transformed the campus by constructing three new buildings simultaneously. Now, thanks to the National Park Service, we will be able to begin renovating one of our most important historic buildings.”
Talladega’s vice president of institutional advancement, Seddrick T. Hill Sr., added, “The $500,000 grant will help us restore Foster Hall, which was the heart and soul of the college for over 100 years. The $50,000 grant will enable us to conduct research, document history and create educational materials that detail Talladega College’s extensive role in the civil rights movement.”
Foster Hall was the first facility built specifically for Talladega College after the Institution was established in 1867. Construction began in 1869 and was completed the following year.
It was named in honor of the Rev. Lemuel Foster, a staunch abolitionist from Blue Island, Illinois, who donated most of the funds needed to construct the building.
Foster Hall served as a residence hall for female students and faculty, and included dining facilities for the entire school. It was the site for numerous civil rights planning meetings.
The building closed in 1980 after a fire ravaged the interior. It has remained closed for four decades.
“Alumni still talk about their memories of Foster Hall. They reminisce about how beautiful the interior was, about what the building meant to them and about its role in the civil rights struggle,” said Hill.
Funds from NPS for “Talladega College and the Civil Rights Movement: A Watershed in History” will aid Talladega in documenting stories about the college’s civil rights activities, including Talladega College's 1961 march on Anniston, Alabama.
The march was organized after Dr. Arthur L. Bacon, a Talladega College senior at the time, was assaulted at the Southern Railway Station in Anniston.
The National Park Service (NPS) is awarding $14 million in African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund grants to fund 51 projects across 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Talladega College opened a new residence hall in January of 2019.
The school opened two more new buildings in January of this year, including the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art and a new student center. The college recently announced the student center would be named in honor of Hawkins, the school president.