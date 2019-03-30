Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Cooler. Low 42F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Cooler. Low 42F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.