TALLADEGA -- Talladega College’s annual arts festival will be today-Friday.
According to a release, the theme of this year’s festival is “The West African Heart Still Beats.”
The six-day festival will feature a variety of musical performances, art exhibitions and film presentations. Festival events are free and open to the public.
Sunday, the college’s Music Department will present “A Collage of Excellence: Remembering Our Artistic Journey” beginning at 4 p.m. inside DeForest Chapel.
The 50-minute program will be under the direction of Dr. Pamela Burns-Bell and be centered around African-American drama, music, history, television and art, the release notes. The program will also feature performances by the Talladega concert choir.
On Monday-Friday, there will be an art exhibition in the Goodnow Fine Arts Center. Works by Tony Reddick and George Dye will be on display from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Also Monday, an “Everyday Use,” arts demonstration, exhibit and lecture will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside Savery Library.
According to the release, the Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church Quilting Guild, Margie Jones, Alex Jackson, the Mount Canaan Quilting Guild, Rosa Wallace, Donnie Beavers, Meg Polan, Mrs. Colvinand George Dye will all be featured.
Additionally Monday, the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes band will present a mini concert on the quad at 3 p.m. The film, “The Hate You Give,” will be screened inside Swayne Hall later that evening at 6:30.
On Tuesday, a program titled “Call and Response: West African Impact on American Culture”will be coordinated by Dr. John Walker Davis in Swayne Hall, beginning at 3 p.m.
Later that evening at 6, the English Department will present a “Poetry and Spoken Word Extravaganza,” hosted by Kevin Smith at Talladega Bottling Works.
On Wednesday, the release notes, an art lecture and demonstration will by presented by Tony Reddick at the Goodnow Fine Arts Center, beginning at 10 a.m. The English department will also present “The Green Book,” at the Ritz Theatre later that evening at 7.
Thursday will feature a presentation by the college’s Mass Media Department titled, “What it Means to Be Young, Gifted and Black,” beginning at 9:30 a.m. inside Swayne Hall.
Shannon Darby and the Talladega College Dancers will also hold a recital inside Swayne Hall later that afternoon at 1. They will present a variety of dances, including a dramatic interpretation of James Weldon Johnson’s “The Creation.”
The English Department will host actress Alexandria Bates at 3 p.m. inside Swayne Hall. At 6, the Talladega College choir and Music Department faculty will hold a concert inside DeForest Chapel.
The six-day art celebration will conclude Friday with a performance by the Talladega College symphonic band at The Ritz, beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 256-761-6243 or email: bseals@talladega.edu.