Talladega College announces partnership with J.F. Drake State

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College President Dr. Patricia Sims recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) expanding the options available to students enrolled at the Huntsville-based community college.
The MOU allows Drake State students to transfer and complete a bachelor’s degree at Talladega College, a Talladega College press release notes.
Talladega College officials said the agreement formally recognizes the two institutions as active educational partners, committed to providing greater educational opportunities and services for students transferring between institutions.
According to the release, each Drake State student admitted to Talladega College will receive a “full transcript review prior to transferring; confirmation of the transfer credits applied to Talladega’s general education requirements and/or other degree requirements; and notification of coursework remaining to be completed for a baccalaureate degree in the student’s identified major.”
The MOU provides a structure that helps facilitate the transfer process and ensure continued communication between the two institutions on matters related to the agreement, the release adds.
The signing was held at Talladega College and attended by representatives from both Talladega and Drake State.
For more information, visit www.talladega.edu.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell atRollTideLace@gmail.com.