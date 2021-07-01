Talladega College announces MBA program

Talladega College will be expanding its postgraduate offerings starting next fall, introducing a Master of Business Administration degree program.
Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins announced the new program Saturday, during a dedication ceremony for a historical marker on campus. The program had just been approved Friday by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Hawkins said.
The program will offer seven areas of concentration, including accounting, management, marketing, finance, logistics, healthcare management and entrepreneurship.
According to a press release issued Thursday, the program “enables graduates to control their own destiny. The program can be completed in as little as a year and is offered online or through hybrid learning.”
“Unlike most MBA programs, Talladega’s program only requires candidates to have a bachelor’s degree and enroll in prerequisite courses (consisting of) coursework that equips students with the necessary knowledge required to successfully matriculate through the MBA program,” according to the release. Course offerings for the coming academic year include leadership, advanced accounting, human resource management, managerial economics and healthcare.
“One of our goals is to expand program offerings to include more postgraduate, continuing education and online degree programs,” Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Lisa Long said. “The MBA program is inclusive of all the aforementioned components.”
The program also “directly aligns with the college’s strategic goal of promoting student success through innovative curriculum offerings,” Long added.
Dr. Jonathan U. Elimian is the college’s dean of business administration. “The college has strategically recruited professors and instructors who are experts in an array of research-based business practices which are (crucial) to the success of the MBA program,” he said. “For a college to be able to offer a master’s degree program shows evidence of the president’s foresight and his willingness to promote the institution. Talladega encourages scholarship, and this program will put the college on the map.”
Talladega College began offering its first Master’s level program just three years ago, with a master of science in computer information systems.
At that time, Hawkins explained, “There is a lot involved in offering a master's program when you are primarily an undergraduate institution,” Hawkins explained. “There is a process through (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) that you have to go through to get what’s called a level change. We were a level 2, but to offer any graduate-level programs, you have to at least a 3. So we submit a prospectus, design a program and layout, get the faculty and financial support lined up, get the academic and library support services. Get qualified faculty is especially important at this level.”
Completing that level change made the process of introducing the MBA program somewhat easier, with approval coming from SACS and the school’s board of directors. Another change would be necessary before the school could begin offering doctorate-level courses, however.