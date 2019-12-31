Talladega College announces Jan. 31 ribbon cutting for new art museum, student center

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College will host official ribbon cuttings for its two newest buildings, the new student center and the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, on Friday, Jan. 31, starting at 1 p.m.
These projects represent the completion of the first major building project at the campus in almost half a century. A new 43,000 square foot dormitory with 200 beds and a computer lab opened a year ago.
The new student center will be the first such facility in the school’s history and will include a new gymnasium.
The museum will house Hale Woodruff’s “Amistad Murals and other great works of art,” according to a release announcing the ribbon cutting.
“The story of Woodruff’s murals, which are currently valued at $50 million, is both rare and remarkable,” College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “In 1938, Talladega College (President Dr. Buell G. Gallaher) commissioned Woodruff to paint six large scale murals, three depicting the Amistad uprising and its aftermath, two depicting the founding of the college and one illustrating the Underground Railroad.
“When I joined the college in 2008, Woodruff’s masterpieces hung in the lobby of the Savory Library. I had the murals appraised and found that they were worth $40 million. This thrilling revelation was followed by the devastating news that the murals were in imminent danger of disintegrating.”
With help from the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the murals were restored and sent out on a three-year, eight city tour, to tremendous acclaim.
Because of the strain of the extensive touring, a request to exhibit the murals in Paris had to be turned down. They “needed a permanent home, with proper climate control and security,” Hawkins said.
“Many Talladegans dreamed of the day when a world-class facility could be built to house the murals. Fortunately, Talladega alum and Hampton University College President Dr. William R. Harvey stepped forward boldly to contribute over a million dollars toward the construction of an art museum adjacent to the Savery Library.
“Thanks to the generosity of Dr. Harvey and his wife, Norma, the dream of having a suitable home for the murals seemed truly feasible. When Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the state Legislature generously contributed $1.5 million to the project, there was no doubt the dream would soon be realized.”
Woodruff, who died in 1980 just after his 80th birthday, was born in Cairo, Illinois, and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a biography included with the ribbon cutting flier. “He studied at the Heron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis and the Art Institute of Chicago before moving on to Paris to study at the Academie Scandinave and the Academie Moderne from 1927 to 1931,” the biography says.
Returning to the United States, Woodruff established Atlanta University’s first art department and founded the Atlanta Annuals, a yearly show described in the flier as “one of the earliest opportunities for African-American artists to exhibit their works on a national basis.
“In 1936, he secured an apprenticeship with famed muralist Diego Rivera. When he returned to Atlanta, he began commuting to Talladega College to teach.”
In addition to the galleries, the museum will also house a board room, lecture halls, a reception area, a courtyard and a reflecting pool.
Donations, including naming rights, are still available.
For more information, please contact Vice President Seddrick Hill at shill@talladega.edu or call 256-761-8832 by Jan. 6.