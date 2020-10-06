Talladega College announces 3rd consecutive record-setting enrollment increase

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has set a record for the largest enrollment in its 153-year history, according to a press release.
Enrollment has risen to an all-time high of 1,313 students, making the 2020-21 academic year Talladega’s third consecutive year for record enrollment increases.
This number represents a 6 % overall increase and a 27% increase in new students. The previous record was set last year, when the college enrolled 1,230 students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Talladega also enjoyed a record-high enrollment increase in the 2018-19 academic year, when the student population increased to 1,216.
“There are several factors driving admission at Talladega College,” school President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said, in the release. “We have outstanding academic programs, beautiful new facilities, positive rankings, conference-winning athletic teams and a phenomenal band and choir.
“We also have a dynamic admissions team that works closely with prospective students to show them the value of coming to Talladega.”
Talladega College is ranked in three categories in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Colleges Guide - National Liberal Arts Colleges, Historically Black Colleges (HBCUs) and Top Performers on Social Mobility.
The Princeton Review named Talladega College among the “Best Southeastern Colleges” in its "2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region" section. Talladega has also been listed among Kiplinger’s best value colleges.
Talladega College’s new state-of-the-art residence hall opened in January 2019. The Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which houses the critically-acclaimed Hale Woodruff Amistad Murals and other great works of art, opened in January 2020. In addition, the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center opened in August 2020.
The college recently graduated the first cohort to complete its online Master of Science in computer information systems, the institution’s first graduate program.