TALLADEGA -- Dr. Joe Lee, a Talladega College alumnus, was recently honored for being the first black park naturalist for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
During a ceremony at William T. Dwyer High School in Jupiter, Florida, where Lee resides, Cassius Cash, superintendent for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, presented Lee with a mounted ranger hat in honor of his “contribution to the history of the National Park Service,” a Talladega College press release notes.
Lee became a park naturalist in 1967.
“I was a student at Talladega College and I was encouraged to apply for a summer position as a park ranger naturalist,” Lee said. “I am overwhelmed that officials from the park would come to see me in the twilight of my life and recognize me as a trailblazer by being the first African-American park ranger naturalist in the Smokies.”
The superintendent also presented Lee with a framed photograph of all the park naturalists working in 1967, including two additional African-Americans who are now deceased.
“His service 50 years ago broke employment barriers that once discouraged people of color from seeking employment in National Parks,” Cash said. “He stepped bravely into unknown territory and paved a path for people like me to follow in his footsteps.”
During his time at Talladega College, Lee served as president of the Student Government Association.
To date, Lee has contributed more than $250,000 to Talladega College, the release adds.
