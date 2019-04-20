Talladega College alumni, friends invited to participate in trip to state Capitol

Emmanuel Pina, director of alumni affairs for Talladega College, is pictured outside Talladega's bus with Dr. Doris Sarr, Anthony Jones and Talladega College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr. The college is planning a trip to the state Capitol in Montgomery for alumni and friends Wednesday, April 24.

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College alumni and friends of the college are invited to participate in a Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, April 24, according to a press release.  

Participants will tour the state Capitol, meet legislators and visit the House Chambers, the Senate Chambers and the Washington RSA Cafe.

Individuals who would like to reserve a seat on the bus to the Capitol may call Emmanuel Pina at 256-761-8994 or the Office of Institutional Advancement at 256-761-8832.  

The day is intended to garner legislative support for funding Talladega College and higher education as a whole. It is also designed to introduce or reacquaint Talladegans with lawmakers and visitors to the Capitol.  

Events will begin at the House Chambers at 9 a.m. and conclude at approximately 2:30 p.m. Participants interested in attending a committee meeting to witness how the legislative process works should let Pina know in advance.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...