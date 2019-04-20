TALLADEGA -- Talladega College alumni and friends of the college are invited to participate in a Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, April 24, according to a press release.
Participants will tour the state Capitol, meet legislators and visit the House Chambers, the Senate Chambers and the Washington RSA Cafe.
Individuals who would like to reserve a seat on the bus to the Capitol may call Emmanuel Pina at 256-761-8994 or the Office of Institutional Advancement at 256-761-8832.
The day is intended to garner legislative support for funding Talladega College and higher education as a whole. It is also designed to introduce or reacquaint Talladegans with lawmakers and visitors to the Capitol.
Events will begin at the House Chambers at 9 a.m. and conclude at approximately 2:30 p.m. Participants interested in attending a committee meeting to witness how the legislative process works should let Pina know in advance.