Talladega College adds 2 new officers to board of trustees

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College board of trustees Chairman Isaiah Hugley installed two new officers, Dr. Angela Walker and Russell Holloway, during an Officers’ Installation and Reception on Thursday.
Holloway, a 1970 graduate of Talladega College, is a retired dean of corporate and industry relations at the Duke University Pratt School of Engineering.
He is the incoming Talladega College National Alumni Association (TCNAA) president and previously served as the TCNAA vice president. He earned a bachelor’s in mathematics at Talladega and a master’s in history from Duke.
He is the outgoing president of the Triangle, North Carolina Chapter of the TCNAA.
During his tenure as the chapter’s president, an innovative campaign to mentor Talladega students from the Triangle region was launched, and he came to campus with chapter members to present students from North Carolina with financial gifts.
Holloway’s wife, Dr. Karla F. C. Holloway, is also a Talladega College graduate.
Walker, chair of the Public Administration Department and faculty development coordinator for the college, serves as faculty representative to the board of trustees.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in merchandising and a master’s degree in public administration from Jacksonville State University and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.
Walker is a former JSU homecoming queen and volleyball standout. She is the author of “There is Life After Death: Moving Forward After A Miscarriage,” and she is an ordained minister.
She is married to gospel recording artist Minister Michael Walker.
Outgoing board members were also acknowledged during the ceremony. They include Dr. James Hill, a professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery in the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University; James Cole, a graduate of Talladega College and Harvard Law School; Arnold Greene, chief human capital officer for The Beneficient Company Group (USA) LLC; former TCNAA President Dr. Eugene Cain; and Talladega College graduating senior Simone Brown, who served as student representative to the board.