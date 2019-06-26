TALLADEGA -- Talladega College announced Wednesday that The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the institution’s accreditation for the next 10 years.
Additionally, Talladega College officials note, this is the first time in history the college has been accredited to teach at the master’s degree level.
“Our leadership, faculty and staff are dedicated and committed to maintaining a student-centered atmosphere that promotes excellence in all areas,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “We are pleased that SACSCOC has recognized our strengths and reaffirmed the college’s accreditation.
“We are especially proud that Talladega was reaffirmed with no recommendations for change in any of the standards. In addition, we are thrilled that, for the first time in the college’s history, Talladega is accredited to teach at the master’s degree level.
“This has been a phenomenal year for the college. We enjoyed a record-high enrollment; launched an online Master of Science in computer information systems; and opened a new residence hall. We plan to open two more facilities this fall - our first-ever student center and the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum.”
According to a press release, the college’s online Master of Science in computer information systems program offers four different track options, including cybersecurity concentration, health informatics concentration, thesis option and a non-concentration option.
“The mission of the graduate program is to provide graduate students with skill sets to compete in the global marketplace as skilled IT professionals and business leaders,” Talladega College Computer Science Department Chair Dr. Syed Raza said. “Our success in developing the program and gaining accreditation is a direct result of the hard work and commitment put forth by the leadership, faculty and staff at Talladega College.
“The spirit of teamwork and cooperation between departments and administrators is credited for the institution’s overall success.”
The SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states, the release notes.
It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among the diverse institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Latin America and other international sites approved by the SACSCOC board of trustees that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees.
“The reaffirmation of accreditation for Talladega College for the next 10 years,” said Talladega College Provost/Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Lisa Long, “demonstrates another example of achieving a higher level of excellence.”