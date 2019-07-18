TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County schools system’s annual Summer Food Service Program continues to serve nutritious meals to children ages 18 and under, free of charge.
Also known as the Summer Meals Program, the Summer Food Service Program was established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure children have the opportunity to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded, state-administered program that provides meals to children in low-income areas, the USDA’s website states.
“We’ve had a good turnout for both the breakfast and lunch sessions,” Talladega County Schools Child Nutrition Program Coordinator Randy Roberts said. “It remains a need in our system and our surrounding communities. We are hoping to continue to grow the program and offer it again next summer.”
Roberts noted, as in years past, the program has been offered at three sites: Childersburg, Lincoln and Munford high schools.
“The program is placed in the areas where students have the highest accessibility to receive the free meals and have the largest populations,” Roberts said.
According to the CNP coordinator, the meals have been offered free to area youth Monday through Thursday since June 3, with the exception of the week of July 1-4.
“Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.,” Roberts said. “Lunch is from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.”
The four-day service will conclude Thursday, July 25, Roberts noted.
“The program continues to grow, and we hope to serve more meals each year,” he said. “For the month of June, 5,970 breafasts and 7,279 lunches were served.”
System officials noted the meals include a balance of dairy, fruits, vegetables, grains, meat and protein.
“Studies show that for low-income students, their most substantial meals are consumed while they are in school,” Roberts said. “We are proud to be able to provide hot and nutritious meals for them during the summer months as well.”
During their meeting April 22, members of the Talladega County Board of Education approved an agreement with the Alabama State Child Nutrition agency to run the program.
“This has been a wonderful program for our students,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said previously. “We are glad to see it continue.”
According to the USDA’s website, any nonprofit community organization in a low-income area is eligible to apply for the Summer Food Service Program and receive reimbursement from the program to ensure proper management and service to children.
“The program is open to all children and teens up to age 18,”Roberts said. “It’s not something that is only open to our registered students. Anyone under 18 can eat free, and adults and parents are still offered a meal at an affordable price.”
Roberts added all meals must also be consumed on site and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact the Talladega County Schools Central Office at 256-315-3100. To learn more about the Summer Food Service, visit www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program.