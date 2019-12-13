Talladega Co. Schools raise $10K for Alabama Childhood Food Solutions

SYLACAUGA -- Talladega County Schools students, faculty and staff raised $10,000 during the fall semester for Alabama Childhood Food Solutions in Sylacauga.
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions is a nonprofit food bank that serves students and families in central Alabama.
The donation was part of the system’s annual “Sock-it to Childhood Hunger” campaign and the “Can Childhood Hunger” food drive.
For the past six years, Talladega County Schools has conducted two annual fundraisers as a partnership with the food bank.
Each October, ACFS provides large tube socks for each classroom in the county for Sock-it to Childhood Hunger.
Students then donate their spare change, attempting to fill the sock.
This year’s fundraiser collected $7,154.50, system officials note.
In September, Talladega County Schools employees donated 1,900 pounds of food and raised $2,845.50 during the Can Childhood Hunger food drive.
According to Childersburg High School senior John David Barnett, the district achieved its fall fundraising goal.
Barnett serves as the Talladega County Schools liaison for Alabama Childhood Food Solutions.
He and CHS graduate Annie Ozment, the district’s first ACFS liaison, established the goal based upon the $8,279.80 donation last year.
The school district surpassed last year’s donation by almost $2,000, Barnett noted.
“It’s incredible that the students of Talladega County outdo themselves every year,” he said.
Ozment, now a junior at Auburn University, created Sock-it to Childhood Hunger and Can Childhood Hunger in 2014 after learning many of her classmates faced the weekend uncertain of whether they would have a nutritious meal before returning to school Monday morning.
Jim Jones, founder of ACFS, along with his wife, Linda, expressed their appreciation to Talladega County Schools for its commitment to food insecure students and families.
“It is amazing to see how the students and employees come together to support our mission,” Jones said.
Since the inception of the partnership, the school district has donated close to $35,000.
“I am so thankful that Mr. Jim and Mrs. Linda recognized the hunger in our community and created Alabama Childhood Food Solutions,” Ozment said.
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions was established in 2012 and provides food to approximately 700 food insecure families each month.Its warehouse is at 114 Canyon Ridge Road in Sylacauga.
For more information, visit https://alabamachildhoodfood.com/.
