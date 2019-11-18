The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office today was investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling that was reported Saturday night on Spring Valley Road, just outside of Sylacauga. As of this afternoon, no witnesses or suspects had been identified in the case. Although there were two people inside the house, no one was injured.
Several witnesses, including two adults inside the house, reported hearing the gunshots, but no one saw the shooters or a vehicle, according to Captain Mike Jones.
The people inside the house “reported hearing two to three shots, including some that sounded like they hit the residence,” Jones said. The shots were heard between 9:20 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim told investigators he went outside after the shooting stopped, but did not see anything, Jones said. Investigators located two bullet holes in walls inside the residence, and recovered three .45 caliber shell casings from the edge of the road outside the house, according to Jones.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/