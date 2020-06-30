Talladega Co. probate judge says election workers OK’d, reminds crossover voting not allowed

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks issued a pair of statements regarding issues and concerns relating to the Republican runoff election July 14 earlier this week.
The list of poll workers has been approved, and the letters have been mailed out, Jinks said. “We are already receiving confirmations for the workers. We are confident in the workers we have assembled as well as proud of them for working under difficult circumstances.
“As you might expect, tensions are a little elevated with the COVID-19 virus still hanging around with us, and in some places, confirmed cases are rising. In an effort to assure the general public and our poll workers that we are concerned about their safety, we have asked, and the County Commission has provided us with masks, gloves and face shields for our poll workers.
“The poll workers will have disinfectant and wipes to keep the area clean for those coming out to vote. We will be asking everyone to maintain social distancing of 6 feet apart and request that those coming to vote wear a mask as well.”
Jinks also said Alabama allows high school seniors to be poll workers.
Those who are 17 years old can observe but not operate equipment, while those 18 or older who have attended poll worker school can work and be paid for their time.
Jinks said Lucas Pennington, who just graduated at the head of his class at Talladega High School and is the son of county Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington, has already volunteered, and seniors from Munford High have also expressed interest.
No crossover voting
In his second missive, Jinks said, “If you voted in the March 3 Democratic primary, you are not eligible to vote in the Republican runoff July 14 … according to Alabama law.”
There are no Democratic runoff races in Talladega County this year.
Lastly, he said, “There is some talk among some social media sites that we have recently purged the voter list. To my knowledge, this was done in 2012 and 2016, and will most likely be done again following the November general election. Registrars do remove the names of deceased people periodically, and those who are and remain inactive. Otherwise, the list is the same as it was in March.”
Republican voters in Talladega County will cast ballots for a U.S. Senate nominee to run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the fall. There are also two County Commission races on the ballot.