Talladega Co. Probate Judge Jinks preparing to oversee 1st election (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks will be overseeing his first election, when Republicans and Democrats come out for their respective primaries.
Poll worker training was going on through the week of Feb. 23-29, “and we had to work hard to get enough of them,” Jinks said. “The election is a little earlier this year, and it’s been so cold and wet, I think a lot more people were sick this year.”
The voting machines have been tested, and county officials were scheduled to meet with inspectors and issue electronic poll books by the end of the week. All has gone well so far, Jinks said.
As in past years, the results will be posted online at talladegacounty.org, but this year, Jinks said he is adding an additional feature that will let people track which precincts have been counted and which haven’t.
Talladega County Information Technology Director Bill Gates said interested parties will be able to check the rolling vote totals like they always have, “but there will be two options, one for the election and one for which places have been counted. We will have a list of all the polling places, one through 28, and then a list of which ones have been counted by number.
“We won’t be able to post the numbers immediately when they come in, but we’ll do it in as close to real time as we can get. And don’t forget to hit refresh, because it won’t do that automatically.”
The online listing of polling places will be the only noticeable change this time around, but Jinks indicated more are likely on the way.
For instance, you can currently pick up an absentee ballot at the judicial building in Talladega, mark it and cast it immediately. That is not an option in Sylacauga, however. Jinks said he spoke with Circuit Clerk Brian York about this and expects voters to be able to cast absentee ballots at the annex in Sylacauga in November.
He said he is also considering moving all of the poll worker training classes to Winterboro for the next election because it is fairly centrally located and there will not be so much equipment to move.