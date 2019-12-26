Talladega Co. native named to state Board of Pharmacy

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County native has been appointed to the state board that regulates and licenses pharmacies in Alabama.
Christy Garmon was appointed to the Alabama Board of Pharmacy by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Christy Garmon and her family currently reside in Spanish Fort, but she grew up in Talladega County and graduated from Munford High School in 1999. She went on to earn a degree in biology from Jacksonville State University.
Back home, Garmon was working at a CVS pharmacy when things started to come together.
She said she realized that pharmacy work combined the love of scientific knowledge that drove her biology degree and the desire to work with customers on an individual level. She got her pharmacy degree from Samford. She has worked for CVS her entire career.
When she was informed in November that Ivey had appointed her to the board, she said she knew she wanted to come back to Talladega to be sworn in, “both because my family is here, and because this is where my career really began,” she said. The oath was administered Friday morning, Dec. 20, by Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
“I have so many people that I would need to thank, I’m afraid I would leave someone out,” she said.
Her mother and her husband, among others, were present for the ceremony. Garmon has three children, including a 10-year old son and a 3-year-old daughter living with her.
The state pharmacy board is responsible for regulating and licensing every aspect of the profession. The board consists of five members, three of them appointed by the governor. All of them still have to be actively practicing — one in a hospital, one in an independent pharmacy and one in a chain pharmacy. Garmon was appointed to the latter position.
Her term begins in January.