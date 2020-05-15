Talladega Co. Judicial Building will reopen Monday, with added precautions

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Judicial Building will reopen to the public Monday, May 18, with special precautions in place to protect both court personnel and members of the public.
According to Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, “The court has continually monitored (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) information and media reports as it relates to COVID-19 cases in Talladega and surrounding counties.
“In addition, the court has continuously consulted with other judges, the county administrator, the circuit clerk, the sheriff, the district attorney and the criminal defense bar.
“As a result, the judicial building will resume many in-person proceedings, effective Monday, May 18. Safety measures, including the use of masks, non-touch thermometers, 6 foot social distancing enforcement, courtroom capacity limitations and daily disinfecting measures have been thoroughly discussed over the last several weeks and will be in place effective Monday.
“All persons entering the judicial building will be provided a mask. There will be a heavy law-enforcement presence to enforce the policies and procedures in place. In addition, there will be designated seating areas in each courtroom and floor markings throughout the building to maintain social distancing for various offices.”
Woodruff also asked attorneys to notify their clients that “guests, family or otherwise, will not be allowed to accompany your clients into the judicial building unless approved by the court. This restriction will not apply to dependency and juvenile proceedings.”
Jury trials previously scheduled for August have been canceled, however, and the next jury docket will not be until September.
Conferences via the Zoom platform will continue in both civil and criminal cases, and initial court appearances for defendants who have not posted bond and are still in jail will still be held via closed-circuit television.
The grand jury scheduled to meet in June has also been postponed.
In-person hearings will likely be staggered to prevent having too many people in the courtroom at the same time.
Cases heard by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth and District Judge Ryan Rumsey may be moved to the larger courtrooms normally used by Woodruff and District Judge Jeb Fannin.
“Finally,” Woodruff said, “it is my sincere hope that we can resume normal operations in the not-so-distant future. Notwithstanding, I will continually monitor all COVID-19 data available to me and amend and adopt court measures as necessary to ensure the safety of all entrants and that of the employees of the judicial building.”