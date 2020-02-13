Talladega Co. Forestry Planning Committee plans tree seedling giveaway

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Forestry Planning Committee is giving away more than 500 tree seedlings as part of its celebration of Arbor Week, the last week of February.
The giveaway will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Munford Elementary School, 365 Cedars Road, Munford.
Possible seedlings to be given away: red bud, dogwood, crepe myrtle, crab apple, red maple, river birch, red mulberry, white oak, pecan and cherry bark oak. There will be a limit of five seedlings per family.