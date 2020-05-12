Talladega Co. Courthouse, Sylacauga Annex will reopen Monday, May 18

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to reopen the courthouse and Sylacauga Annex next Monday, May 18, after nearly two months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All relevant social distancing regulations will remain in place, however.
The county offices in Childersburg City Hall will remain closed until the city opens back up.
“The commission recognizes that the COVID-19 situation continues to be dynamic, making it necessary to allow for flexibility in rules, guidelines, procedures and policies,” according to the resolution.
The commission also approved a contract to provide security at the Talladega courthouse and to make sure the regulations are followed. County employees will undergo training later this week on the procedures as well.
According to the resolution, “Security will regulate the entry of all visitors (non-employees) into the Talladega and Sylacauga courthouses using the COVID-19 guidelines and procedures … Employees and visitors will be required to use separate entrances and other facilities.
“Offices spaces and public areas will be outfitted to accommodate COVID-19 safety procedures for the protection of employees and non-employees, and informational signage will be placed in county buildings.”
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the public will be expected to enter the Talladega courthouse through the north entrance, across the street from The Ritz Theatre. Employees will be expected to enter through the south side of the building, on Battle Street. Employees must enter alone and may not let anyone else inside the building with them.
Employees who are sick will be expected to stay home or will be sent home, using sick leave, vacation leave or leave without pay. Employees are encouraged to wear masks but will be required to wear masks when outside their protected work area.
Employees who interact with the public or handle money will also be expected to wear gloves.
There will be lines on the floor indicating the 6 feet required for social distancing once inside the building.
The number of people inside the building will also be limited. There will be six people at a time each allowed in offices upstairs and in the basement, and 12 people at a time allowed into the offices on the ground floor.
There was also some concern about large numbers of people coming out during the first few days to take care of issues they have not been able to address for the past two months.
Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington said car tags that were due in the months of March, April or May are now due in mid-June, and she encouraged people with renewal dates in April and May to come in later than those with tags due in March.
She said the license tag office has also opened a window to serve as a makeshift drive through.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said he was also concerned about long lines, especially for elderly people. “We’re not discouraging anybody from doing what they need to do, but we are encouraging people to wait,” he said.
Probate Judge Randy Jinks spoke well of the Plexiglas and clear plastic barriers that had already been put up and called for more and more permanent structures to be put in place.
Lyle said all the regulations included in the resolution are based on recommendations from the Alabama County Commission Association.
Also Monday, the commission:
Reappointed John Floyd to another six-year term on the board of the Department of Human Resources;
Tabled three appointments to the board of The Central Talladega Water Authority;
Renewed a maintenance contract with Vertiv Corporation for uninterrupted power supply systems and tower sites. Lyle said Vertiv is the same company the county has done business with in the past, but under a different name;
Authorized the hiring of and salary for a Highway Department vehicle maintenance and inventory specialist;
Approved conference attendance for two Highway Department employees;
Announced county offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Wednesday, May 27, with a work session at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6.