Talladega Co. Commission seeks legal opinion on 2 cents sales tax

The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday to ask County Attorney Barry Vaughn to issue a formal opinion as to the proper interpretation of the Rural Two Cent Sales and Use Tax after a state Supreme Court decision voided an earlier ruling from Talladega County Circuit Court.
The 2 cent sales and use tax is collected in unincorporated areas of the county and must be spent on infrastructure projects. The way the law creating this tax was originally written and amended, a project to be paid for with 2 cent sales and use money must be recommended by the Talladega County Economic Development Authority and approved by at least one state senator representing Talladega County and at least two House members.
The case arose when the city of Lincoln got four senators and four representatives to sign off on releasing just under half a million dollars from the fund for rural water projects that would benefit residents of Lincoln. The county, arguing that the release of the funds was not fiscally sound, refused to do so. Lincoln sued the county, asking for the court to order the commission to release the funds.
In the meantime, all four of the representatives who had signed off on the expenditure withdrew their approval.
The last time the law was amended, in 2000, Talladega County had one senator and three representatives. All of the members of the delegation except for one representative were residents of the county. That, however, has changed twice in the last several years due to redistricting. The county now has three senators, none of whom live in the county, and four representatives, two of whom live in the county.
In his ruling issued early last year, former Talladega County Circuit Judge Julian King ruled that the legislative intent behind the 2 cent fund law was that all of the Senate delegation and a majority of the House delegation sign off on each expenditure.
Among other things, King’s ruling said “the Talladega County Commission cannot disapprove, veto, reject or otherwise refuse to follow the authorization by the Talladega County Legislative Delegation for the expenditure of funds from the amended act, and that the approval by the Talladega County Legislative Delegation is a directive and a mandate to the Talladega County Commission to pay funds from the amended act.”
The state Supreme Court’s 14-page decision does not directly address any of these factors in King’s rulings. Rather, the high court found that since the representatives who had previously signed off on the Lincoln water project had removed their names from it, the issue was moot.
Without the original disagreement over the water project, there was no issue for the high court to decide. The county’s appeal of King’s ruling (which King, himself, actually encouraged) is dismissed, leaving nothing resolved.
According to the resolution approved Monday night, “The facts, arguments and authorities cited by Talladega County in its appeal were well founded and supported by the evidence and legal authorities. At this time, we are requesting that the county attorney issue a formal opinion regarding the proper interpretation of the act, as amended, so that further litigation can be avoided and the proper procedures can be followed from this point forward.”