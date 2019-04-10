TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission held a brief meeting Monday during which several action items were discussed and unanimously approved by a 4-0 vote.
Commission Jackie Swinford was absent due to illness.
Approved a request by Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks to support a local act related to tax sales. Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle noted the act is simply a matter of changing of legal paperwork. “The Revenue Office handles the tax notices with residents, but it has the Probate Office on all of the paperwork sent to them,” Lyle said. “This will, hopefully, clear up any confusion.”
Approved a request by the Central Talladega County Water District to approve an application, amending the certificate of incorporation to reflect the following pay for members. Members to not exceed $50 per meeting and $1,200 per year, and for the chair to receive no more than $50 per meeting and $1,800 per year;
Approved a contract to hire a certified public accountant for the reconciliation of bank statements in the Revenue Office, and amended the revenue budget to fund the same;
Amended a resolution dated Feb. 22, 2016, correcting the end date for Mike McWilliams’s reappointment to the E911 board. His term will expire Dec. 1, 2019;
Approved a one-step pay grade for a road employee promotion;
Approved job descriptions and pay scale for the Revenue Office;
Approved expenditures in the amount of $499,016.63;
Announced Talladega County offices will be closed Friday, April 19, in observance of Good Friday; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, April 22, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.