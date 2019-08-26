The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously tonight to approve two personnel items from the Revenue Commissioner’s Office that had been tabled at a previous meeting.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the two items were related. The first was a change to the job description for the position of accounting tech, which was created by the commission earlier this year.
Specifically, the change was made to the qualifications for the job, which now include the phrase “or equivalent combination of education and experience.”
Revenue Commissioner John Allen said tonight that he believed the change would “help current employees feel better about advancing.”
The second personnel action involved transferring an existing employee to one of the accounting tech jobs, Lyle said. The employee had been an accountant one, a position that no longer exists under the current list of job descriptions.
“Back in March, that position was replaced with two accounting techs and a chief accountant,” Lyle explained. The employee asked to be transferred to one of the new tech positions; the other tech position and the chief accountant position both remain unfilled, she added.
Although the request for the transfer came from the employee, the request was not signed, and was described that way on the agenda for tonight’s meeting.
The commission is not normally involved in approving personnel actions for departments headed by other elected officials (such as the revenue commissioner) unless someone is being hired at a pay grade above entry level.
Around the same time the county commissioners changed the job descriptions in the Revenue Department, they also hired an outside accountant to handle bank reconciliations. The outside accountant was supposed to start working earlier this month, but Lyle said the accountant had had a potential conflict, and that Allen was getting other quotes.
Further coverage of the Talladega County Commission meeting will appear in the Daily Home later this week.