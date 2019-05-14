MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $371,352 to assist two nonprofit organizations that help child abuse victims in five counties, according to a press release.
The Talladega County Child Advocacy Center will use a $143,352 grant to continue assisting victims in Clay, Coosa and Talladega counties. The center coordinates multi-agency investigations of child abuse cases and provides support groups and counseling services. Matching funds of $35,838 will supplement the grant.
The Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center will use a $228,000 grant to continue providing advocacy, counseling and other services for victims in Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Matching funds of $57,000 will supplement the grant.
“Child victims deserve specialized assistance and advocacy tailored to their specific needs,” Ivey said, in the release. “I commend both organizations for helping those victims and their families begin the healing process.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, water resource management, job training and career development.
“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s commitment to helping young children in our state be free of abuse,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said, in the release. “Our partnerships with the Talladega County Child Advocacy Center and the Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center will help ensure assistance is always available to child abuse survivors and their families.”
Ivey notified Nicole Parker, Talladega County CAC board president, and Brian McVeigh, Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center board president, that the grants had been approved.