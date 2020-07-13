Talladega Co. chapter of Delta Sigma Theta awards $16K in scholarships

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. awarded a total of $16,000 in scholarships to 16 area high school seniors during a scholarship presentation held via Zoom May 17.
The news was announced in a press release.
These students were also recognized for their academic achievements during the presentation.
As a “sisterhood of college educated women committed to public service,” TCAC strives to make higher education accessible for students seeking to attend college.
In addition to hosting several fundraising events, the chapter also receives donations from individuals and organizations to help fund scholarships for very deserving seniors in the Talladega County area.