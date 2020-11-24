Talladega Co. BOE welcomes newest member

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education welcomed its newest member last week.
Recently elected board member Susan Shaw took the oath of office during the meeting, and the board members affirmed the principles of governance they will be operating under as the BOE began its new term.
The board also rotated the offices of chair and vice chair for the coming year, electing members Mike Turner and Kathy Landers, respectively.
During the same meeting, the board also took up routine business, including:
Approval of the financial statements and bank reconciliations for October;
Accepted the resignations of Childersburg Middle School special education teacher Lynda Chick and Drew Middle and Elementary schools teacher Elizabeth Mozley;
Hired Lauren Williams to teach special education at B.B. Comer High School;
Approved leaves of absence for Pamela Chandler (secretary for the coordinator of personnel at the Central Office), Mary McKenzie (Childersburg High School Child Nutrition Program assistant), Dorothy Montgomery (Childersburg Middle and Elementary schools teacher), Megan Morris (Fayetteville fourth-grade teacher) and Melissa Trimble (Fayetteville special education teacher);
Announced the next board meetings would be held Monday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 11, at 9:30 a.m., both at the Central Office; and
Announced a whole board training session sponsored by the Alabama Association of School Boards would be Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.