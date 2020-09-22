Talladega Co. Board of Realtors donates bottled water to high school football teams (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Realtors donated and delivered 15 cases of bottled water to each of the 10 high school football teams in the county of Talladega.
Dayna Layfield (vice president) delivered to the high schools in the northern end of the county, which include Talladega City, Alabama School for the Deaf, Munford, Lincoln and Talladega County Central.
David Gray (president) delivered to the high schools in the southern end of the county, which include Wintersboro, Childersburg, B.B. Comer, Sylacauga and Fayetteville.
The gand total of the donation was 150 (40-count) cases to the local football teams.