TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Bar Association and the Talladega County Department of Human Resources have partnered to conduct the “Lifting the Load” campaign, which helps provide luggage to area foster children.
Earlier this year, the Talladega County Bar Association donated $1,000 to DHR to purchase suitcases to kick start the campaign.
“It was something that we discussed at our annual meeting,” said Sally Bowers, bar association commissioner. “St. Clair County has something similar, and we wanted to do what we could to help those in foster care. It’s something that was important to us all as a bar. We believe that as a county, we should be able to take care of our children.”
So far, campaign proceeds have helped purchase more than 20 different types of luggage.
According to Christina Kilgore, bar association vice president, one reason luggage was selected as the organization’s item of choice was because “it’s something they can always use and won’t outgrow.”
Nicole Parker, Talladega County DHR director, said when children enter the foster care system, many come with nothing but the clothes they are wearing, and sometimes a few belongings in garbage or plastic bags.
Added Simone Horn, bar association president, “It’s something that is theirs, when they often have nothing.”
Parker said she hopes the recent donation will help bring awareness to the foster care system and encourage others to help.
“The need for foster care is great,” Parker said. “The number of children that we receive is always changing.”
Parker added the county had 13 adoptions during the last fiscal year.
The campaign does not have an end date or goal for number of suitcase donations.
Members of the Talladega County Bar Association encourage the public and other civic and charitable organizations to donate new suitcases and/or funds to help support the cause.
For more information, contact Talladega County DHR at 256-761-6600.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.