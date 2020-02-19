Talladega Co. administrator says CPA needed to straighten out chaos in Revenue Office

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle said Wednesday an outside certified public accountant was necessary to straighten out the apparent chaos in the county Revenue Office, including unmade disbursements to the county that could be worth more than $6 million.
“The recording of receipts is significantly behind,” she said Wednesday. “We have three accountants working there now, and they are pretty overwhelmed. We compared our year-to-date numbers for property tax for February of last year and now, and we had $6.2 million more last year. That’s just property and auto ad valorem, just for the county.”
The commission has not received any of the tax disbursements due since Dec. 1-15.
Before the disbursements can go out, however, someone will need to identify all of the people who are owed tax refunds and pay them first.
“That’s not the county’s money,” she said. “So we have to settle those, identify the refunds, make sure the amounts are right and pay them first. Then make the disbursements from what’s left.”
So far, 53 refunds due last year that have not been paid have been identified by Revenue Office personnel. Unpaid refunds from the month of December alone come to about $33,000.
“It’s difficult just because of the condition of the records,” Lyle continued. “They’ve got records and receipts just stacked up all around in no particular order.”
The commission received a payment for property taxes Dec. 20 but has not gotten any remission of sales taxes, auto ad valorem taxes or licensing fees since November. Computer records show checks for some of these disbursements were generated and even printed, but Lyle said none of them were ever delivered.
“This is taxpayer money,” she said. “It needs to be handled with the highest levels of care. It’s not personal; this is the public interest.”
The commission held a called meeting Tuesday, during which Lyle was authorized to hire a CPA to catch up the bank reconciliations dating back to April 2018 and review taxpayer refunds; disbursements to the county, the school boards and the state; and any unrecorded transactions, according to the motion.
Following that unanimous vote, the commissioners and Lyle met for about an hour with county attorney Barry Vaughn and Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Lyle said she could not comment on whether any of the alleged actions related to the Revenue Office might constitute crimes.
Revenue Commissioner John Allen was removed from office as a matter of law in December after his public official bond was revoked for not making disbursements in a timely fashion.
He is running for election to the position in the GOP primary March 3; Gov. Kay Ivey, who appointed Allen in 2018, has indicated there will not be another appointment made until after the primary.