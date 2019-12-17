Talladega Co. administrator responds to employee charges

TALLADEGA COMMISSION -- Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle on Tuesday addressed some of the statements made during a called commission meeting Monday night to discuss the recently vacated office of revenue commissioner.
Former Revenue Commissioner John Allen lost his public official bond and became ineligible for the office last week after withholding funds owed to the county between July and October. The funds were paid in early November.
Lyle, due to personal reasons, was not able to stay for the latter part of Monday’s meeting, when the commission heard concerns and complaints raised by several employees in the Revenue Office, including a lack of updated equipment and personnel.
“I don’t tell any public official, elected or otherwise, how to run their office,” she explained. “If a request is made of the county, and it is in the budget, we will try to answer that request.
“I’ve gotten calls from employees asking why they haven’t gotten things they’ve asked for, and the answer is because no one ever asked the commission for it. People have been told things here that are simply not true.”
There is a chain of command in place, where requests are passed along from employees to their department heads, and the department heads then pass the requests on to the administrator, Lyle said. Many of the issues raised during Monday’s meeting could have been addressed by better, or any, communication between the Revenue Office and the administration, she said.
The personnel issues go more directly to the heart of what led up to Allen’s removal.
When the job descriptions for the Revenue Office and other county agencies were revamped, Allen objected, leading to a statement he made in a work session the commissioners interpreted as a threat to withhold county funding.
“The County Commission provides the job descriptions and makes sure the funding is there to fill those positions,” Lyle said. “It is up to the department heads to make the hiring decisions to fill those positions.
“Talladega County is an equal opportunity employer, so hiring decisions have to be made based only on the qualifications, and writing the job descriptions based only on those qualifications is the best way to prevent discrimination and make sure hiring is fair and equitable as possible.”
As an example, she cites the position of Accountant I within the revenue department.
In spite of the name of the position, under the previous description, the individual in that position did not need to have any training or experience as an accountant. It required only a high school or GED diploma.
“We (revamped job descriptions for) the whole department,” Lyle said. “When we got the word that there were some issues with the bank reconciliations, we decided to raise the bar with the bookkeeper and two accounting technician positions, requiring more education or experience. There would be one over the license division, one over the property division and then a degreed accountant to supervise them and make sure the ledgers balance and that everyone was getting the money due them.”
In addition to filling the revised positions, Allen and the commission also butted heads over the hiring of an outside accountant to bring the bank reconciliations up to date.
When the commission hired a CPA, he objected, then said he was going to be hiring a different firm, but what exactly that firm would be expected to do varied.
The commission asked that he submit a contract to county attorney Barry Vaughn. Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said he received the contract and submitted it last week, before Allen was removed.
One of the most troubling issues raised during Monday’s meeting came from an employee whose job description was changed and was now the only person working in her section. Although her job no longer included making disbursements, she said she was still responsible for disbursements and was concerned about any personal liability that might arise and if the county would face penalties for not paying the state on time.
“The revenue commission has an obligation to collect and disburse tax and license money,” Lyle said. “Even if no one was ever hired to handle certain duties, they will be handled. Even if they are not explicitly listed in the job description, most job descriptions end with ‘and other duties as assigned.’ That is the case here. It will get done.”