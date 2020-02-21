Talladega Co. administrator responds to comments by former revenue commish (with photos, documents)

TALLADEGA -- Former Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen gave a lengthy interview Thursday, published in the Friday edition of The Daily Home, dealing with several recent controversies centering around that office, including whether he is still the commissioner.
Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle responded to some of those statements Friday afternoon.
After Allen failed to make required remittances to the county, the County Commission wrote a letter to the state comptroller, who in turn notified Travelers, the company that issued his public surety bond.
Travelers revoked his bond, which, according to letters from the state comptroller and the governor, means the office of revenue commissioner is vacant as a matter of law.
Allen argued Thursday the code section cited by the comptroller applies to a tax collector, not a revenue commissioner. The offices of tax assessor and tax collector were combined for Talladega County only in a bill passed by the Legislature in the 1980s.
Because of this and because he said he had not been notified directly by the governor or the comptroller, Allen has made the statement he is still the revenue commissioner.
Lyle pointed to the bill that created the office. Section 2 of that law says, “The county revenue commissioner shall do and perform all acts, duties and functions required by law to be performed either by the tax assessor or by the tax collector of the county relative to the assessment of property for taxation, the collection of taxes and the making of reports concerning assessments for and the collection of taxes.”
Because being bonded is a requirement of a tax collector, under the law, it is also a requirement of a revenue commissioner, an opinion that would seem to be supported by the comptroller and the governor.
Allen also said he did not anticipate any difficulty in securing a new bond if he was elected to a full term following the March primary. The only holdup was that there was still an open claim against the old bond, although he did not know why. The money that had been delayed going to the commission was paid and deposited in November, he said.
That is not the way a bond works, Lyle explained.
According to state law, a public official’s bond is essentially an insurance policy against wrongdoing by the officer holder or anyone working with him during his time in office.
“Right now, we don’t know what all might be owed,” Lyle said. “There will need to be a very thorough audit before we do know.
“We do know that on more than one occassion, refunds were not paid or refunds were paid in error. If the County Commission releases the claim, then the bond holder is released, and that means that if any more money turns up missing from the commission, or any of the cities or schools, then the taxpayers foot the bill. The commission is not going to let that happen.
“This is a really good example of why checks and balances are needed in government. If something is wrong, the commission steps in and tries to fix it, which is how it is supposed to work. If they don’t, they are not upholding their oath.
“The County Commission’s duty is to protect the county’s assets and taxpayer’s money. That’s not overstepping.”
Allen had characterized the county’s actions as “overstepping.”
In an earlier interview, Lyle had pointed out the fact that year-to-date disbursements were down more than $6 million in at least one category, which Allen blamed on normal fluctuations of property value and depreciation.
“We have a strong economy right now,” Lyle said. “Property valued are rising. And land doesn’t depreciate.”