TALLADEGA -- Starting Thursday and running through the weekend, the Talladega Civilian Marksmanship Park will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, aka D-Day, with numerous competitions and exhibitions.
“The event will include Garand, Springfield and vintage military matches, including a three gun-aggregate,” according to a press release. “We will also conduct a carbine match, vintage sniper rifle team match, a 1911 as-issued pistol match and a military and police pistol match.
“There will be ceremonies, giveaways and World War II memorabilia in remembrance of this special date in U.S. history.
“CMP welcomes competitors to attend the matches in period uniforms and bring historic items for display. Throughout the event, there will be active and static displays of WWII era equipment, vehicles and memorabilia reminiscent of the D-Day time period.”
In addition to the various shooting competitions, there will also be a Garand-Springfield-Military new shooter rifle clinic and a Garand maintenance clinic. The clinics are open to anyone, not just those planning to participate in the competitions.
CMP will also be partnering with the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum and Dixie Division Motor Vehicles Club “to bring their fully restored World War II U.S. Army and Marine Corps jeeps, a 75 mm pack howitzer, a 1943 Stuart M5A1 light tank, a M3A1 halftrack, a U.S. Army field kitchen, field communications and more,” according to a flier.
The Dixie Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will also be in attendance, performing a total of five flyover events.
“In addition to military vehicles and related attractions, Dixie Wing will fly their WWII North American LT-6 and Fairchild PT-19 fighter trainers over CMP Talladega at the opening ceremony, each morning of the matches during the national anthem and once again at the conclusion of the Vintage Sniper Rifle Team Match on closing day,” the same flier says.
Sponsors include Dupage Trading Company, Loadermonkey.com, Garand Collectors Association and Glock Perfection.
Competitors must be at least 18 years old. Registration information is available online at http://thecmp.org/competitions/matches/talladega-d-day-match.