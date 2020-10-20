Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care honored for work by parent educators

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Center has been recognized as a Parents as Teachers Blue Ribbon affiliate, according to a press release.
The release goes on to explain that “The goal of TCR’s PAT Division is to serve families and children in their home environments. Parent educators work directly with families to help parents understand the developmental stages of young children.
“Through monthly visits, families receive support and guided activities. The PAT staff work continuously to provide development assessments to capture any concerns that the family may have.”
Because the pandemic made in-person visits less than ideal earlier this year, the PAT team has continued to provide services by sending lesson plans and learning materials, and conducting home visits, via teleconferencing or video sessions.
TCR Executive Director Kay Jennings said her organization was honored to “receive this recognition, and it is all part of the continuous teamwork and strategic planning of the PAT Division. Their dedication to serving families that reside in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, St. Clair, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties is evident in all that they do and accomplish.
“I feel this program has a profound effect on families. It equips parents with the knowledge they need to be advocates for their children from birth through public school. The work that the PAT team does is outstanding, and I am very proud of everyone involved.”
TCR PAT Program Director Lakeeshia Sandlin added, “I am very proud of this team of dedicated individuals. We serve approximately 170 families throughout seven counties, and each parent educator is committed to those communities and families. They have completed the required steps and documentation to ensure we met this goal.”
In order to earn Blue Ribbon certification, a program must achieve a minimum of the Parents as Teachers Essential Requirements, according to the release. TCR’s team achieved 96 percent.