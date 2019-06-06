TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Civilian Marksmanship Park held an opening ceremony Thursday afternoon for the weekend shooting match in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The opening ceremony included a welcome to the participants, presentation of colors by a Marine color guard and the firing of a 75 mm Howitzer cannon.
The Hall of Heroes in Talladega was on hand, bringing a large display of military uniforms. Rainy weather prevented additional vintage military vehicles from being brought to the event. The vehicles are museum quality and aren’t allowed to be taken out in inclement weather.
The event includes Garand, Springfield, and Vintage Military matches, as well as a carbine match, vintage sniper rifle team match, a 1911 as issued pistol match and police pistol match. Matches run all day today and Saturday, and the event will conclude with an awards ceremony Sunday at noon.