Talladega Civil Service Board will hear case of employee fired for allegedly accessing database

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Civil Service Board will hear the appeal of a former municipal court magistrate who was fired in August for allegedly accessing a federal database without authorization.
According to board attorney Marc Owsley, the former employee, Stephanie Hurst, had a preliminary hearing last week. Following that hearing, the board agreed her appeal had been filed in a timely manner and was within the board’s purview.
The board did not hear any discussion of the facts of the case, Owsley said.
Owsley declined to comment on the specifics of the case, saying only that Hurst was fired because she allegedly accessed the LETS system for reasons that were not within the scope of her work duties.
According to the Center for Advanced Public Safety at the University of Alabama, which developed it, LETS is “The Law Enforcement Tactical System, a secure web-based search engine that has been designed to provide law enforcement and criminal justice agencies information about individuals and vehicles by searching various databases.
“LETS is an integration mechanism for vehicle, driver and violation data and even produces photos to aid in positive identification of apprehended or wanted individuals.”
According to Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, Hurst was terminated Aug. 27.
Cheeks also said all five seats on the board are filled, although council appointee Travis Ford and governor’s appointees Eric Paul Chatman and Will Twymon had not been sworn in as of Monday afternoon.
All three board members will likely be sworn in during a City Council meeting Oct. 5, in time for the hearing, she added.