Talladega Civil Service Board unable to address complaint about patrol officer pay

On Monday afternoon, the Talladega Civil Service board declined to take up a grievance brought by a police officer during a meeting but did agree to write a letter to the city manager. Each individual councilman asked that the issue raised be addressed.
The grievance involves the rate of pay for an employee hired two months ago. Teddy Copland, the new patrol officer, also has a law degree and actually practiced law before applying to the Talladega Police Department. He was hired at a grade 6, step 6, making $18.51 an hour.
The normal pay scale for an entry-level patrol officer is grade 6 step 1, or $15.86 per hour. Currently, there is no provision in the rules and regulations for the city or in the police department’s standard operating procedure for an officer to be hired at a higher grade based on education or experience.
Officer Kyle Evitts, who brought the grievance taken up Monday, said he was hired as a patrol officer in March 2017 and was certified four months later. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University and is a trained SWAT officer and field training officer. He is currently paid at grade 6, step 4, or $17.40 per hour.
“Recruit officer Copland is not guilty of any wrongdoing,” Evitts wrote in his complaint. “However, the hiring process utilized and the people directing and implementing the process are responsible for the lack of parity in his salary. (Former) Police Chief Jason Busby, Captain (now Interim Chief) John McCoy and (then) acting city manager Kelsey Gallahar were the individuals responsible for hiring recruit officer Copland and designating step 6 as his beginning salary. I want it noted that this new, uncertified recruit officer is now making a higher hourly wage than 13 certified officers, including one investigator and a code enforcement officer.”
At least four other officers have also filed grievances and will be heard by the board later this month if they do not withdraw their complaints.
Evitts’ complaint went on to say that “This is a serious blow to the morale of every officer in this department and implies a bias with this new hire, especially when the fact is considered that he is also at a higher step than the other two recruit officers also employed by our department and who are attending the police academy with recruit officer Copland. The lack of transparency in regards to its hiring and salary assignments will continue to cause problems if it (is) not remedied immediately.”
Unfortunately, although all of the board members were sympathetic, the state law and established precedent limit the board’s authority to disciplinary actions against employees. The board has the authority to uphold a disciplinary action, dismiss a disciplinary action or order the department head to impose a lesser punishment. Evitts asked for the 13 officers to receive pay raises, putting them on equal footing with the new recruit, “commensurate with the difference and their years of service and applicable level of training and experience.” He also asks that the department “codifies officially what salary a new hire with a college degree will enter with and what, if any, increase an existing officer will receive if he or she completes a degree after they are already employed with the city ... The incentive of a higher salary for new hires who apply that have a degree would result in a higher quality workforce and would encourage existing officers to better themselves and the city they serve every day.”
City attorney Mike O’Brien, argued that the grievance should be dismissed, pointing out that only the city council can change a pay grade.
Evitts said he had tried to follow procedure, appealing first to McCoy and then to the city manager Seddrick Hill. He said McCoy had told him he did not have the authority to adjust pay scales and referred him to Hill, who did not directly respond. “I’m just looking for some guidance here,” he said.
The board also called on human resources director Tayler Drummond to explain how the hiring process normally worked and how it had been applied in this circumstance.
When a position is vacant, it is advertised and applicants take a Civil Service Exam. The top five applicants are placed on a register and begin the interview process.
Drummond explained that each job description comes with a standard pay scale, and normally a new employee is placed on the scale at the level dictated by their job description. However, all of the city’s department heads may ask the city manager to place a potential employee at a higher grade than the one laid out in the job description. If the manager approves, then the new employee is placed on the scale at the level the manager determines.
This was the case with Copland, but not with the other two officers hired off the same register at the same time.
Although the board had no legal authority to address the situation Evitts complained about, all supported his position. After deliberating in a brief executive session, the board dismissed the grievance but instructed Owsley to write individually to the city manager and all the council members asking for a solution.