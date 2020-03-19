Talladega Civil Service Board OKs new job descriptions

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Civil Service Board voted 3-1 Thursday to sign off on a slate of new job descriptions and adjustments of existing descriptions, with a strong reminder that all positions must be posted publicly before they are filled.
Victor Wilson, the employee’s elected representative on the board, cast the dissenting vote. The fifth seat on the board is vacant.
By law, the Civil Service Board and the city’s Employee Committee must review any personnel changes before they are submitted to the City Council for approval. The board lacks the authority to make any changes or to veto the changes before they are submitted to the council, however.
There were four new jobs included in the package considered by the board Thursday, including two positions at the Talladega Municipal Airport.
Those two people had previously been employed by Talladega Superspeedway, but when the track ceased to be the airport’s fixed base operator last year, both positions came under the city.
The other new positions were street crime sergeant in the Police Department and accounts payable/payroll clerk in the Revenue Department.
The latter position prompted most of the discussion during the Thursday meeting.
The board and the committee had signed off on this position a little over a year ago, but it had never been approved by the council.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, who attended the meeting, new state requirements and additional responsibilities had been added since last year, resulting in the pay grade for the position being changed from a five to a six.
The other significant change included in the packet involved the descriptions for public safety and purchasing director, previously the director of municipal services.
When Terry Hanner retired, Cheeks said, the supervision of several city employees under him was transferred to the manager’s office, and the remaining responsibilities were brought under the new position.
Cheeks also said all the positions would be advertised, and anyone, including current city employees, could apply.
The airport positions had not been posted yet, she added, because the city did not have a job description for them yet.
Wilson asked Cheeks why some positions had previously required a college degree but now required a high school diploma or college course work.
Cheeks said she was not aware of any such changes, and Wilson was unable to cite a specific instance in the packet that included such a change.
In voting against the slate, Wilson said he felt the board had not been given adequate time to compare the new descriptions to the old ones, and that the board should have more authority to make changes.
“If they’re (the council) not going to listen to us, why are we here,” Wilson said. “This board is supposed to have teeth. They can go to Montgomery and dissolve us if they want. Otherwise, there’s no reason for us to waste our time here.”
Attorney Mark Owsley explained the board did not have any additional time to consider the changes because it does not have another regular meeting until August and probably could not call a meeting during the CORVID-19 outbreak while city offices are closed and Health Department restrictions on public gatherings were in place.
Thursday’s meeting took place shortly before the stricter actions announced by the Governor’s Office went into effect.
Wilson also complained that a note at the bottom of the new descriptions said the pay scales would not change, even though a pay grade change for the payroll clerk was included. Owsley said the actual scales did not, in fact, change, only the placement of a job description on that scale.
The Civil Service Board consists of five members, with two appointed by the council, two by the governor and one elected by the employees. The vacant seat is a council appointment.
The board’s primary purpose is to hear appeals of disciplinary actions against city employees.