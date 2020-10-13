Talladega Civil Service Board dismisses appeal after agreement reached

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Civil Service Board dismissed an appeal filed by a former Municipal Court magistrate following an agreement by both parties Friday morning.
The former employee, Stephanie Hurst, was terminated by City Manager Beth Cheeks in late August after Hurst allegedly accessed the Law Enforcement Tactical System, or LETS, a Web-based search engine providing information to various law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.
Board attorney Mark Owsley said Hurst was accused of accessing the database for reasons outside the scope of her work duties.
The terms of the agreement between Hurst and the city are confidential, at the request of both parties, according to city attorney Mike O’Brien.
Hurst’s attorney had informed the board he would not be able to attend the hearing due to a court appearance in another county. Hurst was also not present.
O’Brien said the city had complied with its end of the bargain, and he had sent evidence to that effect to Hurst’s attorney.
Board member Victor Wilson at first objected to dismissing the case, saying, “It’s highly unusual that she’s not here, and we just have to take the attorneys’ word for everything. How do we know she even agreed to this.”
Owsley agreed it was unusual for the employee who filed the appeal to not be present but said he had seen the agreement and it had been signed by all parties necessary. “I don’t doubt that it’s what everyone agreed to,” he said.
Wilson asked Owsley if he would recognize Hurst’s signature. Owsley said he would not, but Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks, who was present, confirmed her signature was real and that he was also familiar with the contents of the agreement.
The board eventually voted 5-0 to dismiss the appeal and adjourn for the day.