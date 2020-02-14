Talladega City 6th-, 10th-graders learn lessons in table etiquette (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- As part of the Life Skills classes provided by FIRST Family Service Center, sixth- and 10th-graders from Talladega City Schools have been learning table etiquette, according to a press release.
“Our guest teacher is Millie Chastain of the Protocol School of Alabama,” the release says. “After the sessions at the schools, the students were treated by FIRST FSC to a luncheon at Shocco Springs.
“On Wednesday, Feb. 12, all Talladega High School 10th-graders attended, and on Thursday, all the sixth-graders attended.
“These students showed out with their super manners. We had guests to attend each day,” including Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas, Mayor Timothy Ragland, Superintendent Tony Ball and Talladega City Councilwomen Vicky Robinson Hall and Betty Spratlin.
The Life Skills instructor at THS is Suzanne Kelley, and the sixth-graders are taught by Sandra Langley.