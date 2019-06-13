TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City school system is looking for substitute teachers.
According to a press release issued earlier this week by Curriculum and Federal Programs Coordinator Pattie Thomas, the system will host a “substitute recruitment day” Thursday, June 27, at the Hal Henderson Professional Development Center.
You must have at least a high school or GED diploma, a state-issued driver’s license or identification card and a Social Security card.
In order to apply, you will need to send the Alabama Department of Education $30 for a substitute teacher license. You must also complete “the Cogent Systems Alabama” application that is included in the packet, or you may go to Child Care Agency of Talladega at 925 North St. E for a background check and fingerprinting. The fee is $48.15, according to the release.
The completed application packet should then be returned to the Talladega City Schools Central Office on South Street.
Superintendent Tony Ball said he believes this is the first year the city system has hosted a recruitment day, but he added the need for such a day is a sign of the times.
“At this point, when people are not coming to us, we have to come to them,” he said. “We did the same thing for bus drivers two weeks ago, on our website. We got three hits. It remains to be seen if we will end up hiring any of those. We’ll have to see.
“But the old paradigm doesn’t work anymore. You have to change the outlook, tell people what you need and bring them to you instead of waiting for them to find you.”
There is no set recruiting goal for the June 27 event.
“We just want to increase our available numbers, for substitutes and bus drivers and math teachers, for that matter,” Ball said.
He said he did not know for certain what the baseline pay for a substitute teacher was, although it is not particularly high.
Various job finder sites online give widely varying amounts for Alabama substitute teachers generally but seem to agree that Alabama pays significantly below the national average.
Ball added that changes in state law a few years ago have, perhaps inadvertently, increased the demand for substitutes, in the Talladega city system and throughout the state.
Before 2012 or 2013, he explained, teachers were able to accrue leave, including sick leave, to build their retirement. Every 15 to 18 days of service could be traded in on retirement for an extra month, which gave some older teachers an incentive to save their time off.
Younger teachers can’t do that, Ball said.
“There’s no need for newer teachers to bank their sick leave and other leave toward their retirement any more, so they are more likely to use that time, which creates more need for substitute teachers,” the superintendent said. “I don’t know if there is any empirical data on that, but I have heard anecdotal evidence to that effect.”
He also pointed out that older teachers are more likely to actually need to use their sick days, which also creates a need for substitutes.
For more information on being a substitute teacher and what is needed to apply, please call Tanesa Parker at 256-315-5630.