TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools will hold immunization clinics for next fall’s sixth-graders March 21, according to a press release.
“Clinics will be held at each of the Talladega City elementary schools,” the release says. “All students entering the sixth grade must receive a booster TDAP (tetanus-diphtheria toxoid and acellular pertussis) vaccine prior to entering the sixth grade. This law became effective in 2010 and may be found in the Rules of the State Board of Health.”
Permission forms will be sent home with the students and must be returned by March 14. “Although the vaccinations are mandatory, participating in the clinics is not,” the release says.
For more information, please contact the nurse at your child’s elementary school.