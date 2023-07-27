Talladega City Schools to lose 11 percent of state funded teacher units

Despite the loss of some state funding for teachers in the next year, Talladega city school officials say the funding drop was not unexpected and they believe prior preparation for it will enable the local system to manage the loss.
Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee told the members of the Talladega Board of Education Tuesday that the system would be losing 11 percent of state funded teacher units in the coming year, based on the average daily enrollment figures from the past year. This is the second largest loss in the state, he said.
“We knew this was coming,” he said, “and now everything that we have predicted has happened. Fortunately, with our reorganization, it doesn’t feel like as big of a loss. ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) and local funds will help too, but what we really need to do is encourage parents to send their children to Talladega City Schools, and I believe if we show them what we have to have offer, they will. Give them an opportunity to see what we’re doing, bring them to the schools. If they like, I am available to speak to them and even take them on a tour.”
Board member Allison Edwards, who is running for reelection, said she has been talking to families in Ward 2 while campaigning, particularly about some of the programs city schools have to offer. The parents she spoke to had been receptive, she said, mentioning one who spoke especially highly of Lee.
Edwards said she agreed with Lee’s assessment. “I think parents are going to want to send their kids back to city schools,” she said.
In any school system, the single highest budget figure is for personnel, including teachers and administrators. The majority of funding for teachers and administrators comes in the form of teacher units, which are calculated based on the average total number of students during the first part of the previous school year.
The reorganization Lee referred to launched during the previous school year, and involved closing one elementary school (Graham) and changing the others from neighborhood schools to schools serving specific grade levels, starting with kindergarten and pre-K at R.L. Young Elementary. The reorganization resulted in the system being able to reassign some units last year.
The loss of teacher units for the coming year when the board begins considering an overall budget for the coming fiscal year next month.
— Hired Rayne Boring (science teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High School), Nancy Cooper (special education at Talladega High School), William Holter (history at THS), Tiffany Hooper (fifth grade at Houston) and Ashley Myers (fifth grade at Houston).
— Approved a leave of absence for Emily Evans at Salter Elementary.
— Rescinded a previous offer of employment to Charlotte Deller, special education teacher at THS.
— Accepted the resignations of Ryan Dawson (history teacher at THS), Marshall Deavers (alternative program teacher at THS), Shaquouria Garrett (first-grade teacher at Salter), Jeffrey Jackson (physical education at Ellis), Kathryn Sund (fourth grade at Houston) and Rebecca Williams (PE at Houston).
— Hired Billy Davis as an instructional aide at Houston and Kevin Seals as a bus driver.
— Accepted the resignation of THS bookkeeper Carmita Vincent.
— Transferred Amy Grogan from instructional aide at Houston to instructional aide at THS.
— Approved slight price increases for breakfasts and lunches for adults, including employees and visitors, as well as extra meals for students. Breakfast and lunch for all students are free this year. Lee said the price increases for adults will be about 40 to 60 cents in the coming year.
— Heard Lee express his appreciation of system employees who have participated in various programs over the summer, including a gifted teacher who gave a presentation on the use of robotics.
— Heard Lee announce that work on expanding the lunchroom at Salter was well underway, although it may not be quite ready in time for the coming school year. The project is being paid for with bond money, not with state or local funds, he said.
—Heard Lee report that work converting Graham into a new central office and teacher resource center was also well underway and expected to be complete by November.
— Announced that the annual Back To School Bash, including the introductions to the THS band and sports teams, would be Aug. 5 from 4-6 p.m. In service will be Aug. 7, and the first day of school will be Aug. 9.