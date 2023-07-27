 Skip to main content
Talladega City Schools to lose 11 percent of state funded teacher units

Despite the loss of some state funding for teachers in the next year, Talladega city school officials say the funding drop was not unexpected and they believe prior preparation for it will enable the local system to manage the loss.

Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee told the members of the Talladega Board of Education Tuesday that the system would be losing 11 percent of state funded teacher units in the coming year, based on the average daily enrollment figures from the past year. This is the second largest loss in the state, he said.