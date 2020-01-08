Talladega City Schools teacher resigns, reports to jail

TALLADEGA -- When the Talladega City Board of Education meets again Tuesday evening, the panel will vote on whether to accept the resignation of teacher Charles Todd Henderson.
According to Superintendent Tony Ball, Henderson tendered his resignation last month after exhausting his appeals for a 2017 perjury conviction in Jefferson County. According to al.com, Henderson surrendered to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer to begin serving a six-month sentence.
In an email to his students dated Dec. 19, Henderson wrote, “It is with sadness that I tell you that I will not return next semester. There has been much joy in being a part of your lives this first semester. While there are days you have frustrated me, there are many more days when we laughed and, hopefully, learned something. Hope you kids all have a Merry Christmas and a great second semester. Maybe I will see you next year.”
Henderson was hired by the board in July 2018 to teach math at Zora Ellis Junior High School. This year, he had been teaching career tech classes for seventh- and eighth-graders, Ball said, adding that he had done outstanding work in both positions.
“He really did a great job for us,” the superintendent said Wednesday.
Henderson was hired by a 4-0 vote of the board, with board member Chuck Roberts being absent. The hiring became controversial about six months later, when a parent came to a board meeting holding a sign saying “Felon In the Class Room? Certified? Classified?” The person with the sign refused to say who it referred to, however.
At the time he was hired, Henderson had been convicted but was out on an appeal bond.
Wednesday afternoon, Ball said, “He is a certified teacher and a highly qualified certified teacher at that, with a clear certificate from the state. His certification was placed on hold, but he made an agreement with the state department. He met all his obligations, and his certificate was free and clear.”
In February, Ball said, “Mr. Henderson’s legal issues were not of a nature that would put any student at risk, so I assume that is one reason that the state department allowed Mr. Henderson to maintain his teaching certificate.
“(He) has conducted himself in a very professional manner while employed with Talladega City. He has proven to be a very effective math teacher as indicated by the progress his students have made in the few months he has been employed.
“It is not the responsibility of the local system to inquire beyond the status granted by the state department. I am advised that Mr. Henderson’s legal matter is under appeal, which allows him the legal right to be employed. I am disappointed that any concerns were not brought to me earlier so that I could have provided a full explanation, as opposed to certain individuals attempting to use this as a way of embarrassing our school system.
“In summary, Mr. Henderson was approved by the state Department of Education, and his legal issues did not indicate any potential threat to the safety of our students.”
The board members were provided with the relevant information regarding Henderson’s legal situation prior to the vote, Ball added.
After the February meeting, board member (currently board Chair) Mary McGhee and the other board members denied knowing who the sign referred to.
Since then, McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers have repeatedly called for the board members to be provided with complete applications and background checks for all potential employees. The other board members have said they were still comfortable with the principals and superintendent vetting potential employees.
Attempts to reach McGhee and Beavers for comment Wednesday night were unsuccessful.
Henderson’s resume was unusual to say the least at the time he was hired into the Talladega City school system.
According to a biography published by BirminghamWatch, Henderson earned a bachelor’s degree from Samford University in 1987 and a master’s in forensic sciences from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1991.
He worked in various law enforcement jobs, including a stint with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from 1996 to 1998. He earned a law degree from the Birmingham School of Law in 2002 and, while practicing law, earned a teacher’s certification from East Carolina University in 2010.
In his law practice, he specialized in representing veterans with claims for government benefits. He also worked as an educator and coach in the Jefferson County and Montgomery City school districts from 2009 to 2015.
In 2016, he ran for Jefferson County district attorney as a Democrat, unseating incumbent Republican Brandon Falls.
The perjury case centered on Henderson’s work representing the interests of a child in a contested divorce case, according to al.com.
During the trial of the case, Henderson was called to the stand and asked if he had had a romantic or sexual relationship with the child’s mother, which he denied. He and the child’s mother are now married, according to his Facebook page.
Henderson was elected DA in November 2016 but was indicted on a charge of perjury shortly before being sworn in. Chilton County Judge Sibley Reynolds was appointed to try the case when all of the judges in Jefferson County recused themselves.
He was convicted of perjury in October 2017 and was sentenced to two years, split, with six months to serve in the Jefferson County Jail, followed by 12 months of supervised probation.
That conviction was upheld by the state Court of Criminal Appeals, and the state Supreme Court refused to hear it Dec. 15, according to al.com.