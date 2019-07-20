TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education will meet Tuesday, July 23, at 5 p.m. at the former Hal Henderson Elementary School. As usual, especially this time of year, a major portion of the agenda will be the approval of personnel actions as submitted by Superintendent Tony Ball.
As a matter of policy, the personnel actions are not made public until the board votes on them, although Ball confirmed that two particular actions will be included: the termination of Talladega High head football coach Ted Darby’s coaching supplement, and the naming of a replacement for Darby as head football coach.
“I’ve hired six head coaches in my career, and this is the first time I’ve ever had to do it this close to the beginning of practice,” Ball said. “Every superintendent, every high school principal, keeps a short list in their head, and I’m no different.
“Up until Sunday night (July 14), I thought I still had a head coach, but when it looked like I wouldn’t, I called three people that had been interested in working with us. When I called the person whose name I’m going to submit, he said he was still interested. So I called 11 people or so, everyone I knew that knew him, and none of them had anything bad to say about him.”
Ball relieved Darby of his coaching duties Wednesday, one day after Darby failed to receive enough votes from the Calhoun County Board of Education to become the new head football coach at White Plains. Ball has not revealed who he plans to recommend to replace Darby, but former Donoho and current Sumter Central coach Shannon Felder confirmed he has applied for the job.
Ball said the new hire would meet the seven-day posting requirement, and there was an open teaching position he could be put into.
“We posted some anticipated vacancies and supplements Monday,” Ball explained.
He also debated promoting an assistant coach or hiring from within the system.
“If we had someone who had some head coaching experience, we might have done that,” he said. “But I’ve been an assistant coach and a head coach, an assistant principal and a principal and an assistant superintendent and a superintendent, and all of those positions are worlds apart.
“If the vacancy came up in March or April, it would be one thing, but with just a couple of weeks before practice starts, that’s a different animal. But it was my decision, and if I make a bad choice, it’s my fault. If it turns out to be a good choice, it will be to my credit.
“But I will say this, he won’t be judged on his win/loss ratio. The first thing is to get good people, the second thing is to develop even better people, and then winning and losing is third. Coach Darby improved our image by a billion percent, and he made the program respectable, but he only won 50 percent of the games he coached here.
“You can’t just judge by whether or not they have a winning record and you can’t just judge by what happens in the first one or two weeks on the job.”
“Whether you’re a state champion or not, people judge a school system by its athletic programs to a large extent. We’ve got so many good things going on here, but having the best third-grade classroom teacher in the state doesn’t get the kind of recognition that a winning football or basketball team does.”
As for Darby, Ball said he knew he had actively pursued coaching jobs with at least three other programs, although he did not know anything about the job in White Plains until Sunday evening, when someone told him about it at Quintard Mall in Oxford. He didn’t believe it until hearing the same thing from someone else, closer to the Calhoun County school board, the same night. He said Darby had told the players before letting him know.
The situation got even more complicated Tuesday, when the Calhoun County Board of Education failed to approve Darby’s hiring.
Darby is tenured at Talladega City Schools, but tenure does not cover coaching supplements. So Ball relieved Darby of his coaching duties the next day and took his keys. Darby is still on the Talladega City Schools payroll as a driver’s education instructor and strength trainer. Ball said he has no desire to terminate him as a teacher.
As for Darby’s assistant coaches, there is less wiggle room, but there is some.
“We have a few slots,” Ball said. “There are six varsity assistant positions posted, and as it happens, we had one that resigned (recently) for personal reasons that don’t have anything to do with the other situation. I’ve never known a head coach that didn’t want to bring some of his assistants with him, so we’ll be able to get at least one. Some others may be moved around. We’ve got good assistants here, but it is always a benefit for the head coach to have at least one of his own people on staff.”