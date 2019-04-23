TALLADEGA -- Talladega City sixth-grade students were given a brief history lesson in classical music Monday by Director of the Gadsden Symphony Orchestra Michael Gagliardo.
The presentation was part of an outreach program sponsored by the Knox Concert Series.
On Thursday, approximately 180 Talladega City sixth-graders will join other students from the area attending the “Young People’s Concert,” performed by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra at the Anniston Performing Arts Center.
The performance is also sponsored by the Knox Concert Series.
“Students are the future of symphony orchestras” Gagliardo said. “As a director, I hope early exposure instills a love for it. We want them to appreciate it and support it, whether it’s as a performer or even just as an audience member.”
During his visit to each Talladega elementary school, Gagliardo gave sixth-graders an overview of the musical instrument families, how to conduct and proper concert etiquette to prepare them for Thursday’s performance.
“The public, especially youth, often think people who listen to classical music or those who play in orchestras fit into a particular group -- that just isn’t true,” he said. “It can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone. We’re just regular people doing what we love.”
Knox Concert Series Project Director Patricia Smith explained she had always had a passion for “bringing music to students. It really has my heart. And it has always been part of the mission of the Knox Concert Series to present quality classical and popular events, and to help get young people into the concert hall. We take that very seriously.”
The program the students will be seeing is funded through a grant from the Alabama Council on The Arts.
The concert lineup will include Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, Movement 3”; Mozart’s “Overture to Idomeneo”; Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5, Movement 4 (excerpt)”; Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite: Infernal Dance”; and Jennifer Higdon’s “The Blue Cathedral.”
Higdon is a contemporary composer who grew up in Georgia and Tennessee and has played her original compositions in Gadsden, Smith said.
“We want to expose young people to the symphony early, to increase their comfort level and familiarity,” Smith said.
Added R.L. Young sixth-grade teacher Reva French, “It’s so important that our students have a chance to learn about the fine arts. Through early exposure, they are often more creative and can apply it to other subjects, better preparing them for their careers and future.”
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball also expressed the importance of the arts in elementary education.
“It has been a goal of mine since becoming superintendent to provide the system and students more opportunities for the arts, such as band, choir and drama,” Ball said. “I want to thank the Knox Concert Series and everyone involved in this outreach project who made it possible. For a lot of our students, this is the first time they are hearing a symphony perform live. I’m so excited for them. This is what field trips are all about.”
For more information regarding the ASO or the Knox Concert Series, go to www.alabamasymphony.organdwww.knoxconcertseries.org.
-- Home staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.