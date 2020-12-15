Talladega City Schools sees slight uptick in virus-related absences

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City school system has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 related absences recently.
However, Superintendent Tony Ball reported to the Board of Education on Tuesday, Dec. 8, that he did not anticipate any change in the district’s method of operation after the Christmas break and hoped to return to five-day-per-week classes in late January or early February. Maybe.
Ball said the latest figures covered four types of COVID-related absences, including people who had tested positive, people with symptoms who had not been tested yet, people who had been exposed at home and people who had been exposed at school.
As of Dec. 8, he said, there were 10 certified employees (teachers, administrators, etc.) who were out, along with three classified employees and 45 students across the entire system.
As of the previous week, Ball said, there were 33 students out, including 26 players on the basketball team.
The number of cases reported recently is likely higher because of exposure over the Thanksgiving holidays, he said.
Still, he said, he believes the system will be able to carry on using the current blended schedule until the Christmas break, although if the numbers increase significantly, it is possible the system may break early.
“We’re planning to continue on the same schedule we’re on now until everybody comes back in January, and hopefully, we’ll be back to five days per week by the end of the month,” he told the board.
In response to a question from board member Jake Montgomery, Ball said the system is largely responsible for carrying out its own contact tracing and making sure all classrooms and other school activities are socially distanced. In most cases, they are, but he said that one case reported recently resulted in a teacher and four students having to go into quarantine.
Board member Sandra Beavers, who had been present during the Dec. 8 Zoom meeting intermittently, asked Ball about a recent statement given by the state superintendent that some 5,000 students were “missing” this year.
Ball said the system had some students enrolled in virtual classes who had not shown up, estimating there were 15 or so students in that category. Some students may have transferred to other schools or, perhaps even more likely since there is no paperwork involved, to homeschooling.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Adopted a revised policy rotating the board chairmanship in compliance with a federal consent decree, by an apparent vote of 3-0. Beavers did not appear to vote on the issue;
Approved a leave of absence of Talladega High School Assistant Principal Yulunda O’Neal;
Hired LPN Carol Moore at Talladega High School;
Approved leave for CNP worker Wanda Ragland;
Accepted the resignation of itinerant elementary school teacher Melanie Isbell;
Heard Ball and Montgomery congratulate Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf for earning her certification as Administrator of School Finance and Operations by the Association of School Business Officials International;
Heard Bollendorf report total revenues for October were 6.66 percent and expenditures were at 9.36 percent after 8.3 percent of the fiscal year. The slow start to the year was not surprising, she said, and should catch up to expected levels soon; and
Heard Child Nutrition Program Coordinator Melanie Bailey report that, with help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University, the system had distributed 3,372 meal boxes containing 67,440 individual meals to 271 households and 566 students during the current school year.