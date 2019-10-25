Leadership Blueprint professional development -bc.jpg

Talladega City School District leaders attended a Leadership Blueprint professional development seminar Thursday and Friday in the banquet room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City School District leaders attended a Leadership Blueprint professional development seminar Thursday and Friday in the banquet room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center.

Leaders from the board office and each school in the Talladega City system attended the event hosted by the Flippen Group.

Leadership Blueprint helps leaders learn and practice specific skills that make clear, candid communication possible and use these skills in their relationships and to apply them on the job.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...