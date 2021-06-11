Talladega City Schools name new superintendent

Childersburg High School Principal Dr. Quentin Lee will be the next superintendent of the Talladega City School System.
The board spent the past week interviewing eight finalists for the job, then unanimously selected Lee to follow Superintendent Tony Ball.
After spending some time trying to decide how the nomination process would work Friday morning, the board finally settled on the idea of letting each member make one nomination. Any nomination that got a second would then be put to a vote.
Board members Sandra Beavers and Allison Edwards both nominated Lee, board member Chuck Roberts nominated Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams and Board Chairman James Braswell nominated Michelle Jones, who currently oversees the schools for children of American service members in Okinawa. Roberts seconded Jones' nomination. Board member Jake Montgomery did not make a nomination.
Williams’ nomination did not receive a second.
“They were all good, they all earned a chance to sell themselves to us,” Beavers said. “But I was looking for a few key things. Accountability is very important for me at this stage of our survival and direction. It’s time for us to start moving in a different direction, so I nominate Dr. Quinten Lee.”
“Accountability and transparency, that’s what we absolutely need to see,” Edwards added. “We’ve got to start thinking ahead.”
Beavers also praised Lee’s overall performance during his interview, noting that he made eye contact with the board and did not consult any written notes in answering the board’s questions. “And I like what he said about moving Career Tech in a different direction, emphasizing STEM (science, technology and math), HVAC (heating, air conditioning and ventilation) and electrical and plumbing. Not every student should go to college, and they should know that there are still lucrative career paths available to them. And he talked about putting on a tee shirt and playing basketball with the kids and going into the churches, rebranding our schools in a divided community. It didn’t start two months or two years ago. We need to bridge the gap with our low-income communities that don’t have a seat at the table. It’s not a good look.”
“Facts matter,” she concluded. “Don’t tell me what you’re going to do, show me the numbers. If there is a funding need, we may not have the money, but if the community comes together, we can get anything else.”
Beavers also praised Lee for laying out short-term goals and for the Dega Nation concept, which is his acronym for determined, educated, goodwilled, accountable — never accepting the image of normal.
“Character tells you a lot, and building relationships," Edwards said. "I like what he said about going out to all the wards. He spoke from the heart, he was genuine and he will be accountable."
Once Lee’s nomination had been seconded, the vote to approve was 4-0, with Roberts abstaining. Roberts later withdrew his abstention and made the vote unanimous.
Since Jones’ nomination was also seconded, a vote was also called for her. Roberts and Braswell voted yes, with Edwards, Beavers and Montgomery abstaining.
Lee was not present for the vote Friday morning.
“Talladega is an amazing system with amazing students and educators," Lee said Friday afternoon. "And I am honored to be able to join this group and to help save more kids. There are a lot of amazing things going on here. It’s an honor to be able to partner with them, and I’m super excited.”
Braswell said he believed this was the strongest group of candidates the board had yet interviewed during his long tenure, and Roberts agreed, noting that this time the board had lowered some of the experience required to qualify for the job.
Also Friday, the board:
- Accepted the resignation of Sharon Wright Seals, English teacher at Talladega High School.
- Approved a leave of absence for Sandra Hendon, Salter Elementary School secretary.
- Approved a bid for tile replacement at Houston Elementary School.