Talladega City Schools' Lesley Bollendorf earns certification

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools Chief Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf has been certified as an Administrator of School Finance and Operations by the Association of School Business Officials International, according to a press release.
“School business professionals who earn the SFO certification have proven that they have the required knowledge, expertise and fiscal credibility to lead their school district and effectively manage the district’s finances,” the release says.
Said ASBO International Executive Director David J. Lewis, in the release, “ASBO International’s SFO certification is an internationally recognized standardized assessment for school business officials.
“Increasingly, we are seeing that certification is a driver that helps to raise the bar for sound fiscal management across all school districts. SFOs are keenly sought after due to their experience and expertise in appropriately allocating resources to meet the current and future needs of their constituents.”
The release goes on to explain that “SFO designation is granted to highly qualified school business professionals who fulfill multiple requirements, including demonstrating certification eligibility (through work experience and education); passing a comprehensive two-part exam that tests competency in accounting and school business management topics; and adhering to the ASBO International Certification Code of Conduct.
“School business officials who have earned the SFO certification commit to ongoing professional development, renewing the certification annually and undergoing recertification every three years.”
After announcing the certification during a board meeting, Talladega City school board member Jake Montgomery said, “Mrs. Bollendorf has done an outstanding job for Talladega City Schools as evidenced by the exceptional audit reports we have received and her sound financial management of our funds.
“Her certification as a Certified Administrator of School Finances and Operations by ASBO International shows her desire to continue to improve her skills and knowledge, which is so vital to our school system. We are extremely fortunate to have her on our staff.”
Bollendorf has been the city schools CSFO since July 2018. Before that, she was the chief schools financial officer for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
For more information about ASBO International’s SFO certification, visitasbointl.org/SFO.